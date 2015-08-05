Greenport man charged with Leandra’s Law violation; aggravated DWI

Shelter Island Police arrested a 30-year-old Greenport man at about 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, charging him with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and, under Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of an 11-year-old child in the vehicle at the time.

Zachary L. Bowers, 30, was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court Friday, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, where he was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Mr. Bowers faced the aggravated DWI charge, a felony, because of a prior DWI conviction. He also faces a felony DWI charge; a felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle; a misdemeanor charge of failing to have an interlock device on his vehicle that would have blocked his starting it in an intoxicated condition; unsafe backing up of the vehicle; failing to wear a seat belt; and having no proper seat belt for the child in the front seat of the vehicle.

Because of his prior DWI conviction, police seized and impounded the vehicle.

He will face further court action at a later date.

j.lane@sireporter.com