From one who was at World War II’s end

Former Islander and World War II veteran William Barth shared his rembrances of 70 years ago when peace came.

“In April of 1945 I landed on Okinawa. That was the last major battle of WW II and one of the bloodiest. I manned the weather station and helped support the Air Corps to finally take the island. I remained on Okinawa at Naha Air Strip until the Japanese surrendered in September.

“Times in Okinawa were tough. There was death and destruction all around. You didn’t think of yourself so much as the importance of doing your job and supporting each other. I’m proud of my service in the Army. I am happy to have served the greatest country in the world.”