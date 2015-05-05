Former presidential hopeful Howard Dean speaking at Peconic Landing

Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont, Democratic National Committee chair and 2004 presidential candidate, will host a question and answer session at Peconic Landing this week devoted to the Millennial generation and its effects on the world.

The nonpartisan talk — called “How Our Grandchildren’s Generation is Changing Everything” — will be held Friday at the Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free but registration is required since space is limited.

“We are excited to host what we hope will be a lively discussion about the contributions of the next generation,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “I would like to thank Gov. Howard Dean for taking the time to visit our community.”

Mr. Dean first became governor of Vermont in 1991 after serving in the state’s Legislature and as lieutenant governor, and was re-elected to another 10 years in office. He campaigned for the Democratic nomination for president in 2004, ultimately losing to John Kerry.

From 2005 to 2009, he led the Democratic National Committee to sweeping victories in the 2006 and 2008 elections. Since then, he’s worked in the private sector, making appearances on MSNBC to discuss politics and other issues.

Mr. Dean’s talk is part of a month-long celebration of “Older Americans Month” at the retirement community.