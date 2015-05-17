En plein air workshop at Taylor’s Island

Join Linda Puls in creating art in nature while painting outdoors at Taylor’s Island on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The cost of the two-day workshop is $75 per person and includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The class is open to adult painters of all levels.

Ms. Puls shows her work in juried shows and on ArtSI Studio Tours and has received awards for several of her paintings, many of which are in private collections.

Register by May 20; space is limited to 10 participants. Contact Ms. Puls at seapulse@optonline.net or 749-0049 for a supply list.

In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be rescheduled.

All proceeds will benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation.