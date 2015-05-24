Catching up on a winning winter at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club members have been in full swing — pun intended— during the winter and spring seasons.

Our very own “Ironman” Sid Beckwith, wintering in Florida, reached his holy grail of 1,000 rounds as an “age shooter” or better. For good measure he also recorded his 17th hole-in-one of a superlative golf career and was inducted into the Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Fame on May 16.

The Sessa family also continues to gain awards and accolades. Dad Jay, our 14-time club champion, won the senior division of the highly regarded Richardson Memorial Invitational, a match play championship hosted by Seawane Country Club. By holing a 15-footer on the last green, he beat David Prowler of Bethpage 1UP in the final. “The Richardson” is one of Long Island’s most important match play tournaments and the victory is a big feather in Jay’s cap. Jay also won medalist honors in the qualifying round.

Jay and Paula’s daughter, “Slammin’ Sammy,” continues to shut doors in most challengers’ faces. Sam competes for her school, Gettysburg College, and following last year’s record-breaking fall performances, Sam has had a sensational spring season. Winning most events, she put icing on the cake by being named both the Centennial Conference Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, becoming the sixth Gettysburg Bullet to win the former award and the first to claim the latter.

Most recently, Sam headed to the NCAA Division III Championship at the El Campeon Golf Course at the Mission Inn Golf resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. She performed admirably on the national stage, carding four solid rounds, with a school record lowest final round 75 at the NCAAs. Individually, Sam finished 18th and led her team to 16th position. She finished just three shots out of 10th place and being named All-American.

Another aspiring young golfer at Gardiner’s Bay is James Murphy. James was born in England to American parents and GBCC members, Tim and Alexandra, who reside in London. Last fall, James moved from the U.K., where he attended the famous Harrow School, to return to America and the Peddie School in Highstown, New Jersey. Playing golf for Peddie in the Mercer County Boys Tournament last month, James shot a 1-under-par 69 for the individual win and medalist honors, leading Peddie to the team title.

Great playing, guys!

I’m sure we’ll see a huge turnout at the club this weekend to congratulate our star performers and enjoy the celebration of Memorial Day, club camaraderie and festivities.

See you on the links!