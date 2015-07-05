A day at the beach

Spring may have sneaked in while everyone was still cautious about another blast of cold air.

But if the lovely warm days really are here to stay, it will only be a couple of weeks before Shelter Island visitors will be able to get day passes to use two town beaches.

The passes will be available at the Town Clerk’s office starting May 22, the Friday before Memorial Day, at a cost of $20. The passes will allow users to park and use either Wades or Shell beaches.

Five day passes can be issued in a day.

The program was implemented for the first time last summer and ran smoothly, so there will be no changes to the program this summer, according to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar.

This original request for day passes came from representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to bring Shelter Island in line with policies followed by other East End towns.

Visitors come to the Island in the summer months for a day to eat in restaurants, shop in stores and look into the real estate market, the Chamber reps said, and it would be a welcoming gesture if they could have the chance to sample the Island’s beaches.

There’s no charge for town residents who need parking permits at Crescent and Wades beaches, Oak Tree Lane and town landings at Fresh Pond Road and Menhaden Lane from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Residents must produce either vehicle registrations bearing a Shelter Island address or proof of property ownership here to obtain the free permits.

Others seeking parking permits pay $35 for any seven consecutive days; $75 for any 31 consecutive days; or $200 for a seasonal permit.