82 percent of voters endorse school budget; Binder and Lynch get Board seats

Shelter Island residents gave a solid endorsement to the school district’s $11 million budget today and elected Susan Binder and Kathleen Lynch to three-year terms on the Board of Education. The budget tally was 219 in favor and 48 opposed for a whopping 82 percent of voters approving the budget. There were no write-in candidates for the Board of Education.

Ms. Binder received 243 votes while Ms. Lynch received 229. She joked after the tally that she hadn’t lived on the Island as long as Ms. Binder.

“I’m ready to get started,” Ms. Binder said.

“I’m petrified because I want to do a good job,” Ms. Lynch said.

A full story on the election will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

j.lane@sireporter.com