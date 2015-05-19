You’re viewing an archive piece

Education

82 percent of voters endorse school budget; Binder and Lynch get Board seats

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO Delighted Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik had a wine grin as he learned that his first budget in the district had garnered an 82 percent approval.
JULIE LANE PHOTO
Delighted Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik had a wide smile as he learned that his first budget in the district had garnered an 82 percent approval.

Shelter Island residents gave a solid endorsement to the school district’s $11 million budget today and elected Susan Binder and Kathleen Lynch to three-year terms on the Board of Education.The budget tally was 219 in favor and 48 opposed for a whopping 82 percent of voters approving the budget. There were no write-in candidates for the Board of Education.

Ms. Binder received 243 votes while Ms. Lynch received 229. She joked after the tally that she hadn’t lived on the Island as long as Ms. Binder.

“I’m ready to get started,” Ms. Binder said.

“I’m petrified because I want to do a good job,” Ms. Lynch said.

A full story on the election will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

j.lane@sireporter.com