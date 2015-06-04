Where in the World is the Allen-Cheng family?

Jennifer Allen took this photo of her daughters in front of the Shelter Island Oyster Company sign at Universal Studios in Florida in November of last year. She said, “I had heard but had forgotten that somewhere at the park, there was a Shelter Island Oyster Company sign. I accidentally came upon it with my girls, Sarah, Phoebe and Leah. It is painted on the side of a building by the water. I wish we had a copy of the Reporter with us to include in the picture!” From left to right, Sarah, Phoebe and Leah Allen-Cheng.

Seen at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last November.