What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Town Councilman Peter Reich wasn’t fooled by last week’s mystery photo see below since he has personal experience with the Shelter Island Heights water tower. “Many years ago we did a temporary patch with taps and plywood on the top of the old tank, which was totally rotten,” Mr. Reich wrote.

Two readers easily identified the tower because it’s a daily part of their lives. “The tower adjoins our backyard,” wrote Jonathan Russo. “I look at it every day.”

Jennifer Allen said she also sees the tower on a daily basis, located “right behind my house on Prospect Avenue.”

Our friend Capt. C. Stone correctly identified the tower. And the crew at the Shelter Island Hardware store weighed in with the correct answer on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

Several people were fooled, thinking it was a storage tank in Dering Harbor. Debbie Leonard came into the office on Friday and said that “it looks just like it.” She grew up on the Island and she and her dad call each other, putting their heads together trying to guess the weekly photos. “You’ve really stumped me the last couple of times,” Debbie said.