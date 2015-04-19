What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Two of the most knowledgeable Islanders of what seems like every square inch of their hometown responded correctly to last week’s mystery photo (see photo below).

Captain C. Stone identified it as “the shack across from the old West Neck Market [now Eagle Deli], a LILCO/LIPA storage facility.”

Tom Speeches was also right on the money. He added in his note that “to the right of the building was once Helen Wallingford’s vegetable stand from years ago. Best corn ever!”

We’re still scratching our heads at Richard Loper’s take, which he posted on our Facebook page: “Everybody knows what that is.”