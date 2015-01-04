Well water levels trending up

With most of the snow finally gone allowing access to test wells on Shelter Island, Water Advisory Commission member Ken Pysher reports a trend upwards except at Big Ram where the downturn from recent readings this year was “insignificant.” The actual March reading was at 1.38 compared with 1.18 for March of 2014.

The Little Ram test well attained its highest level ever for March at 1.65 and the Congdon Road test well was at its March average of 5.84.

Test wells above their average levels for March were at Brander/Lilliput Road, Menantic Road/Evans Road and the wells at Big Ram and Little Ram. Others were below their average March levels, despite being up from recent readings this year, Mr. Pysher said.

Last month, the United States Geological Survey was unable to test all but two wells because of the snow cover.

j.lane@sireporter.com