TickClick app to aid in disease control

Is that a tick on you or on your pet? Are you sure? What kind of tick? Cornell Cooperative Extension has developed a free app called “TickClick” to download to your phone or tablet that will identify whether it is, in fact, a tick, and if so, what health risks are associated with it.

It includes pictures of various types of tickes at different stages of their lifespan.

The app also provides information on safe removal and destruction of ticks and information on precautions to take with your pet and for yourself. It will also give advice about developing natural tick control in your landscaping and methods of flagging for ticks to determine if your property is at high risk.

TickClick will provide a chart explaining the most common tick-borne diseases and indicate what type of insects transmits each disease.

You’ll also get information on common symptoms for Lyme, Babesiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other tick-borne diseases.

It’s available for both Android and iOS phones without charge.

The app was developed with money from an $8,000 grant awarded to Cornell’s Agricultural Program by the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program.

j.lane@sireporter.com