This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The first Students for a Democratic Society march against the Vietnam war brought 25,000 protestors to Washington, D.C. Director Sidney Lumet’s “The Pawnbroker” was wowing audiences at movie houses.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia Sixers had a heated basketball rivalry, with Boston topping the Sixers in the Eastern final by a score of 110-109. Celtic John Havlicek stole the ball from Philadelphia in the waning seconds; Boston went on to take the NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers four games to one.

Actor Jon Cryer — best known today for his role in television’s “Two And A Half Men” but earlier known for a role in the film “Pretty In Pink” — was born.

Freddie and the Dreamers saw their “I’m Telling You Now” climb to second place on the charts just behind The Supremes’ “Stop In the Name of Love.”

And on Shelter Island …

40 YEARS AGO

ELITE seeks county money for promotion

The Eastern Long Island Travel-Trade Executives Association pressured County Executive John Klein to direct more money to East End towns to promote businesses and tourism in the area.

They sought the creation of a Suffolk County Department of Tourism funded with $250,000 in start-up money.

POSTSCRIPT: Today East End elected officials are still talking about a separate Peconic County because they believe more tax money goes to the county than comes back east to support programs important to the five towns and various villages.

30 YEARS AGO

School unveils budget

No one denies inflation exists, but looking back on figures the Shelter Island Board of Education put out 30 years ago could give sticker shock to today’s taxpayers. In 1985, the district revealed it would seek $2.39 million to finance the school with $2.1 million coming from taxes.

The district was expecting $288,000 in state aid and other revenues to offset the spending plan. The 1985-86 budget was up from the previous budget of $1.99 million, primarily because of $250,000 in building renovations to bring the district into compliance with state safety laws.

POSTSCRIPT: The 2015-16 budget isn’t yet finalized, but it’s expected to be about $11.27 million. Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik has pointed out that through the years, an increasing number of state and federal mandates combined with pension costs, health insurance premiums and contractual agreements leave little room for local board members to reduce spending.

The new budget request is expected to be finalized next week and submitted to voters on May 19.

20 YEARS AGO

Two incumbents running unopposed for school board

Twenty years ago, incumbents Linda Springer and Patricia Reilly announced they would both seek another term on the Shelter Island Board of Education. No opponents filed petitions to try to unseat them. There was one outsider who planned to run, but pulled a petition after learning that Ms. Springer was going to make another bid to continue on the Board.

POSTSCRIPT: Both incumbents — Dr. Stephen Gessner and Marilynn Pysher — have announced that they won’t seek re-election this year. Petitions must be filed by Monday, April 20, at 5 p.m. for candidates to be listed on the May 19 ballot.

10 YEARS AGO

Deal may save a site at heart of Island

Ten years ago, Supervisor Jim Dougherty was chairman of the Open Space Committee and worked to try to preserve some acreage at Westmoreland where former Governor Hugh Carey and his family summered for many years. Mr. Dougherty called it one of the five objectives Suffolk County had on its list of properties for which it sought to buy development rights.

Despite the objective, progress was slow because the owners 10 years ago — the Roe/Kestler family — had diverse views about how the future of the property, Mr. Dougherty said at the time. A parcel of land was eventually acquired at the site.

POSTSCRIPT: Just this week, it was revealed that a single buyer, working through a limited liability corporation that protects his identity, has acquired the 25 acres of property that the Passionist Fathers have owned on Coecles Harbor for $15.1 million.

Those in a position to know have said the land won’t be developed as 21 separate lots, which could have happened given the Planning Board’s approval of a subdivision plan. I

j.lane@sireporter.com