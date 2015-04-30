The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 10:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Daffodil and Gardening Exhibition, co-sponsored by Garden Club of Shelter Island and Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Call SIHS at 749-0025 for more information.

Memorial service for Mimi Brennan, Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House, 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone invited.

Alumni Recital, Perlman Music Program, violinist Philip Zuckerman, accompanied by pianist John Root. Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25, free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 2:30 p.m. Free, reservations not required.

MONDAY, MAY 4

AARP Defensive Driving Course, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Activity Center. $20 per person. To register, call 749-1059. Continues on Tuesday, May 5.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

WCC luncheon, guest speaker Charles Olton, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Donations for Food Pantry welcome.

Pre-K lottery, opening for students at Shelter Island School, 2:15 p.m. Call Donna Clark at 749-0302, extension 111, for info. Deadline for applications, Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lord, Hear Our Cry.” Everyone welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Scholarship Blood Drive, sponsored by Haley Sulahian, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Make an appointment or donation by contacting Haley on Facebook or texting her at 631-276-9486. Walk-ins welcome.

Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 17, 24 and 31.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

May 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 6: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

May 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.