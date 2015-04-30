You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 10:
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Daffodil and Gardening Exhibition, co-sponsored by Garden Club of Shelter Island and Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Call SIHS at 749-0025 for more information.

Memorial service for Mimi Brennan, Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House, 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone invited.

Alumni Recital, Perlman Music Program, violinist Philip Zuckerman, accompanied by pianist John Root. Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25, free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 2:30 p.m. Free, reservations not required.

MONDAY, MAY 4

AARP Defensive Driving Course, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Activity Center. $20 per person. To register, call 749-1059. Continues on Tuesday, May 5.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

WCC luncheon, guest speaker Charles Olton, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Donations for Food Pantry welcome.

Pre-K lottery, opening for students at Shelter Island School, 2:15 p.m. Call Donna Clark at 749-0302, extension 111, for info. Deadline for applications, Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lord, Hear Our Cry.” Everyone welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Scholarship Blood Drive, sponsored by Haley Sulahian, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Make an appointment  or donation by contacting Haley on Facebook or texting her at 631-276-9486. Walk-ins welcome.

Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 17, 24 and 31.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

May 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 6: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

May 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.