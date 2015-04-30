The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 10:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, MAY 2
Daffodil and Gardening Exhibition, co-sponsored by Garden Club of Shelter Island and Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Call SIHS at 749-0025 for more information.
Memorial service for Mimi Brennan, Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House, 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone invited.
Alumni Recital, Perlman Music Program, violinist Philip Zuckerman, accompanied by pianist John Root. Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25, free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, Shore Road Campus. 2:30 p.m. Free, reservations not required.
MONDAY, MAY 4
AARP Defensive Driving Course, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Activity Center. $20 per person. To register, call 749-1059. Continues on Tuesday, May 5.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
WCC luncheon, guest speaker Charles Olton, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Donations for Food Pantry welcome.
Pre-K lottery, opening for students at Shelter Island School, 2:15 p.m. Call Donna Clark at 749-0302, extension 111, for info. Deadline for applications, Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lord, Hear Our Cry.” Everyone welcome.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Scholarship Blood Drive, sponsored by Haley Sulahian, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Make an appointment or donation by contacting Haley on Facebook or texting her at 631-276-9486. Walk-ins welcome.
Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 17, 24 and 31.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
May 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.
May 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
May 6: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.
May 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.