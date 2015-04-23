The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, April 23 from Friday, April 30.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Library Book Club, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Members discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline. Call Laura at 749-0042 for a copy of the book.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Favorite Poem Project, Islanders read favorite poems, Friday Night Dialogues, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Vinebusters, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, meet at North Ferry Road between Card’s Cabins and White Oak Farm.

Hay Beach Property Owners Association meeting, 3 p.m., St. Mary’s. John Cronin and John Hallman will speak.

House Concert, Barefoot Movement, Sylvester Manor, shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30. Call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase tickets.

Anderson Trio concert, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Post-concert reception. Free; donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Birding for Beginners, from 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Tom Damiani will lead the walk. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

State of the Town luncheon, speaker, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, sponsored by League of Women Voters. Ram’s Head Inn, 12 noon. $50 in advance, $55 at the door. Call Mary Dwyer at 749-1987 or email her at maryita@optonline.net.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Movies at the Library, “Viva Zapata,” library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 27: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

April 27: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

April 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.