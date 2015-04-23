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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, April 23 from Friday, April 30.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Library Book Club, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Members discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline. Call Laura at 749-0042 for a copy of the book.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Favorite Poem Project, Islanders read favorite poems, Friday Night Dialogues, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Vinebusters, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, meet at North Ferry Road between Card’s Cabins and White Oak Farm.

Hay Beach Property Owners Association meeting, 3 p.m., St. Mary’s. John Cronin and John Hallman will speak.

House Concert, Barefoot Movement, Sylvester Manor, shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30. Call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase tickets.

Anderson Trio concert, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Post-concert reception. Free; donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Birding for Beginners, from 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Tom Damiani will lead the walk. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

State of the Town luncheon, speaker, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, sponsored by League of Women Voters. Ram’s Head Inn, 12 noon. $50 in advance, $55 at the door. Call Mary Dwyer at 749-1987 or email her at maryita@optonline.net.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Movies at the Library, “Viva Zapata,” library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 27: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

April 27: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

April 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.