The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 16 to Friday, April 24.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

After School Movie, “Free Willy: Escape from Pirates Cove,” 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Rated PG.

Friday Night Dialogues, cartoonist Peter Waldner, “I’m Not Doing This For the Money!” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Earth Day Celebration, help plant acorns and oak seedlings, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

Pizza gardens, kids, plant a container garden with pizza herbs, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

14th Daffodil Show and Afternoon Tea, Garden Club of Shelter Island, CANCELLED.

SUNDAY APRIL 19

Island Clean up, help pick up garbage around the Island, meet in front of Shelter Island School, 1 p.m. Wear bright colors. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Cinema 114, “Kiss Me Kate,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Library Book Club, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Members discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Favorite Poem Project, Islanders read favorite poems, Friday Night Dialogues, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 17: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor meeting. Public hearing on village budget. Village Hall, 10 a.m.

April 20: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

April 20: School Board budget meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

April 20: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

April 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 21: EMS Advisory Committee, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: School Board budget vote & meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

April 22: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.