The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 9 through Saturday, April 18:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Kids craft, read “Hansel and Gretel” and make a witch’s candy house, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Odd Tree Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 3 p.m., combined truck ride with hiking. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.
Remembrance of Clarissa Williams, for family and friends, Center firehouse. Light supper served, 4 p.m. Call Pat or Steve Lenox at 749-0279.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Mystery Book Club, “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call Jocelyn at 749-0042 to reserve a copy.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
Movies @ the Library, “My Brilliant Career,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Friday Night Dialogues, cartoonist Peter Waldner, “I’m Not Doing This For the Money!” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
14th Daffodil Show and Afternoon Tea, Garden Club of Shelter Island, 2 to 5 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. $25 per person. CANCELLED
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
April 13: School Board budget hearing & meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m.
April 13: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.
April 15: School Board budget hearing & meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m. (Tentative)
April 17: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.