The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 2 to Friday, April 10.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Kindergarten registration, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nurse Mary’s office, Shelter Island School. Kids must be age 5 by December 1. Bring birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Call 749-0302, extension 129, for more info.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Easter Egg Hunt, ages 1 through 8 divided into age groups, 1 p.m. sharp, Fireman’s Field, corner of Burns and Cartwright roads. Prizes for most eggs and silver eggs. Sponsored by Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Rain date: Sunday, April 5.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
Easter Sunrise Service, 6 a.m., The Vue at Goat Hill. Refreshments to follow. Everyone welcome.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
Shelter Island Educational Foundation, due date for applications for spring grant cycle. Pick up at school, library or online at shelterislandedfoundation.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
WCC luncheon, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Marianne Baird will give a presentation on origami. Bring a sandwich and a mug; beverages and dessert will be provided. A non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the Food Pantry would be appreciated.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Cinema 114, “Seems Like Old Times,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
April 6: Waterways Management Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.
April 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
April 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.
April 8: School Board budget meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.