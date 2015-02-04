The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 2 to Friday, April 10.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Kindergarten registration, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nurse Mary’s office, Shelter Island School. Kids must be age 5 by December 1. Bring birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Call 749-0302, extension 129, for more info.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Easter Egg Hunt, ages 1 through 8 divided into age groups, 1 p.m. sharp, Fireman’s Field, corner of Burns and Cartwright roads. Prizes for most eggs and silver eggs. Sponsored by Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Rain date: Sunday, April 5.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Easter Sunrise Service, 6 a.m., The Vue at Goat Hill. Refreshments to follow. Everyone welcome.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Shelter Island Educational Foundation, due date for applications for spring grant cycle. Pick up at school, library or online at shelterislandedfoundation.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

WCC luncheon, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Marianne Baird will give a presentation on origami. Bring a sandwich and a mug; beverages and dessert will be provided. A non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the Food Pantry would be appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Cinema 114, “Seems Like Old Times,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 6: Waterways Management Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

April 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

April 8: School Board budget meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.