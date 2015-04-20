Shelter Island spring and summer guests arrive

Don Bindler documented an encouraging sign that Old Man Winter is truly gone.

Don wrote to us: “As the long, bitter winter fades into memory, a sure sign of spring is the the return of the endangered piping plovers. This plover (above) which was shot on Shell Beach last week, was in the company of several others checking out nesting sites. Shell Beach has been a favorite nesting area for many years, and a portion of the beach has been roped off to provide a haven for the plovers and the least terns.”