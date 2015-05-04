Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Carol Dickens Deeb

Longtime resident of Naples, Florida, Carol Dickens Deeb passed away Saturday, March 21, 2015.

Carol was born on December 25, 1934 on Shelter Island to William and Hazel Dickens. After meeting the love of her life, William (Bill) Deeb, at SUNY Platsburgh, Carol and Bill raised a family in Oneida, New York.

Carol made the decision to devote her life to her family before returning to school to become a nurse’s aide. Upon graduating, she worked for the Oneida City Hospital and its extended care facility.

After 30 years of residing in Oneida, Bill and Carol retired in Naples, Florida.

Carol was an active member of her community. Whether it was Girl Scouts or her congregation, she strived to make a difference in the world. Additionally, she had a passion for music and a smile that could light up the room.

Carol is predeceased by her parents, William and Hazel; her sister, Elizabeth Bartnett; and her brother, Ronald Dickens.

She is survived by her husband, William; children Jessica Deeb and Jeff Letson, Valerie Deeb, Cheryl and Rick Schaefer, Julia Roberts and Warren Deeb; grandchildren Shelby Cousineau, Mark Roberts, Jennifer Deeb, Zachary Deeb and Trevor Deeb. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was held at the Lely Presbyterian Church in Naples on March 26. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or an animal shelter of your choosing.

Stuart Upchurch Buice

Stuart Upchurch Buice, a longtime resident of Shelter Island Heights and New York City, died on March 29, 2015, after a seven year journey with cancer.

Stuart and her husband Bill first came to the Island in 1966, and after visiting the Island as guests and renting for several years, they bought their first house, on Clinton Avenue, in 1969. In 1990, they moved up Divinity Hill to Prospect Avenue, where they have enjoyed the last 25 years together and where she found particular joy in developing and caring for her hillside garden.

Stuart was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 1, 1942, the daughter of Theron Acriel Upchurch and Stuart Weatherspoon Upchurch, and was educated at National Cathedral School in Washington, DC, Duke University (B.A.) and New York University (M.A.). She served as managing trustee of The Acriel Foundation for its 20-year history, and through this organization supported a number of Island causes that were very dear to her, including the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, the Shelter Island Public Library and the Shelter Island Historical Society.

She was active in educational projects off-Island as well, and served as a founding member of Duke University’s Library Advisory Board and as a trustee of Warren Wilson College in North Carolina and Grace Church School in New York City. She was also deeply involved in civic affairs as a member of the boards of the Women’s City Club (NYC), The Cosmopolitan Club (NYC) and the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation. On the Island, she was active in the Garden Club of Shelter Island and Union Chapel in the Grove, and was a longtime member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, William T. Buice III; her daughter, Merrill Stuart Buice, and husband Jonathan Hubbard of San Francisco; and her son, Charles Upchurch Buice, and wife Jenifer Buice of Brooklyn; and by her grandchildren, Caroline and Wynant Hubbard and Meleana and Will Buice.

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible contributions may be made to the Shelter Island Public Library, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 12 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011 for its Sanctuary Lighting Fund.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fifth Avenue at 12th Street in New York City.

Barbara O’Brien Geoghegan

Barbara O’Brien Geoghegan died on March 26, 2015 after a brief illness.

She was born on July 11, 1930 and grew up on Cabrini Boulevard in New York City. She was a graduate of St. Rose College in Albany and Columbia University.

After retiring from her post as Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Probation, she and her husband, Joseph, established residency on Shelter Island.

They quickly became immersed in the Island community and were active parishoners at Our Lady of The Isle Roman Catholic Church.

Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and treasured the beautiful scenery of her Island home. She also loved animals, especially the dogs she had throughout her lifetime.

Her many nieces and nephews remember her as adventurous, loving, kind, generous and consistently celebrating the individual uniqueness of each and every one of them.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Geoghegan, in 2013.

Her family said that she was much loved and will be missed and asked for God’s blessing on her always.

Stephen Tarpinian

Stephen Tarpinian, 54, passed away on March 15, 2015.

Stephen is survived by his parents Marianna and Richard Tarpinian; two sisters Helen Cane (Vincenzo) and Marian Zahra (Joseph); nieces, Marianna, Gabriella and Joanna; nephew Anthony; grand-niece Zahra Kay; and life partner Jean Mellano.

A beloved son, brother, coach, friend, mentor and Ironman, Steve was a man full of love and vitality for family and friends, they said. He was an intensely private person and yet a public figure here and abroad.

He travelled the world doing what he loved and helped so many athletes along the way to be the best they could be.

An electrical engineering graduate from Stony Brook University, Steve founded Total Training, TT University and Event Power, a breakthrough for the triathlon community. He started competing in triathlons in the early 1980s and became a race director for the Southampton Hospital Mighty Hampton Triathlon. One year later he purchased the race from the hospital, which became Event Power’s first triathlon event.

Steve was the author of many books and DVDs and produced swim/ triathlon clinics and training camps.

He was well respected for his knowledge, passion, skills and friendship. He made things fun and was an inspiration to many athletes. His talent and skill for the sport of triathlon gave him the ability to touch countless lives and help many people achieve goals beyond what they ever thought possible.

A true legend of triathlons and a world-renowned swim coach from Long Island, Steve competed in many Ironman races, 14 in Lake Placid; Kona, Hawaii; San Diego, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Panama City, Florida. In addition, he raced for 17 consecutive years in the Xtera triathlon races in Maui, Hawaii.

Family and friends said: “Swim fast up in heaven, Tarp. We are all behind you. This man will be greatly missed.”

The funeral Mass for Stephen was held on March 21 at Our Lady of the Isle Church with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating.

A foundation in his memory will be created this summer.

Charles J. Wissemann

Charles J. Wissemann of Shelter Island died on March 21, 2015.

He was born November 17, 1932 to Charles H. and Christine A. Wissemann in Queens, New York.

He leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Roswitha, and devoted children, Kristina (John) Campanelli, Gunnar (Jennifer) Wissemann and Ingrid Wissemann.

Charles was also the brother of Diane (Frank) Carnella and Peter (Suzanne) Wissemann and the adoring grandfather of Keith,Christine, Mallory, Tristan, Alexander, Madeleine and Isabella. He was proud of being the great-grandparent of Jake, Ali, Colton and Mason and had many nieces and nephews.

Charles served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. In the early 1960s, he served as constable of Shelter Island, In 1959 he started as a lineman for the Shelter Island Light and Power Company, then for the Long Island Lighting Company. He retired as foreman.

Charles was a member of the Peconic Lodge No. 349 F. & A.M. and American Legion Mitchell Post 281. His family said he loved crossword puzzles, hunting and reading about American history. He loved all his family and his family loved him.