Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Saving the date

It’s been characterized by local TV news departments as a “battle” or “fight.”

We understand methods of hype to attract eyeballs to stories either in print or on screens. But the story of a small group of Islanders, raising money to put on a fireworks show at Crescent Beach this summer when the Chamber of Commerce bowed out because of a lack of funds, is not one of animosity or hostility from either side.

In a March 19 letter to the Reporter and addressed to all Islanders, Chamber of Commerce President Art Williams noted that his organization could not foot the bill for another fireworks display in July. He reported that the total package for the event would cost more than $37,000 and that the Chamber, from 2012 through 2014, had lost $19,700 putting on the shows.

Mr. Williams suggested that “we have decided to let this year to pass by, which will give the community at large — ourselves, and other local organizations — an opportunity to evaluate the logistics and value of this annual event.”

Into the breach stepped Kelly and Brett Surerus and Carla Cadzin and James Richardson, who got organized under the banner of “the Shelter Island Fireworks Committee” and set up a GoFundMe site, which has raised close to $34,000 as of Wednesday.

The group met with the Chamber, and as Mr. Williams wrote to the Reporter last week, “the Chamber fully supports the Shelter Island Fireworks Committee and will help them transition this year as they formalize a structure, fundraise and assume stewardship of this annual tradition.”

This is community action and cooperation at its best. News outlets beyond the Island picked up the story because it speaks to the virtues of taking care of a special place and pitching in to help keep alive the traditions that make us what we are.

Battle? Fight?

No, cooperation, good will, time and effort combining to light up the skies over Crescent Beach in July, the same way it has for almost 60 years.