Shelter Island Police blotter: Two tickets, two accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Lawson Bartholomew, 18, of Shelter Island was driving on Shore Road on April 3 when he was stopped by police and issued tickets for having inadequate/no brake lights and for operating an unregistered vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

Peter Koszalka of Southampton was backing up in a parking space in front of Schmidt’s Market on North Ferry Road on April 1 when his trailer hitch hit the front of a vehicle belonging to Barbara L. Clark of Shelter Island. There was minor damage to the front grill on the driver’s-side of Ms. Clark’s vehicle.

On April 5, Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Midway Road when he veered off the roadway and hit a roadside utility pole, causing it to split. PSEG was notified. Damage to the property and the upper right side of the box utility portion of the truck was over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened an investigation into a case of identity theft on March 31. Another case of identity theft was reported by a caller on April 2.

On April 1, an injured dog was located on a dock in South Ferry Hills and taken to the animal hospital in Southold. According to the police report, the dog had run out in front of a truck; the driver stopped and told the dog’s owner, who was nearby, about the accident.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on April 3.

A caller informed police about a downed wire in Silver Beach on April 3. Cablevision was notified.

Responding to a call on April 3, police located a dog at large in the Center and took it to the impound facility. The owner contacted police, retrieved the dog and was advised about the local dog licensing law.

Another dog at large was reported in the Center on April 4; the dog was on or near its owner’s property. The owner was close by, took control of the dog and was advised about the town’s local leash laws.

Following some damage to his property, a Center resident requested an extra police patrol on April 4.

Police responded to two separate domestic disputes, both in the Center, on April 5.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a Center home on April 6.

The owner had started a fire in the fireplace and smoke had activated the system.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 1 and April 6.