Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Esteban Tocay, 26, of Greenport was driving on New York Avenue on Thursday, April 9, at about 4:30 p.m. when he was stopped by police for speeding. On investigation, his New York State drivers license had been suspended. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation as well as speeding.

Mr. Tocay was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail. He will appear in court at a later time.

SUMMONSES

Christopher D. Bolton, 41, of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on April 10 when he was stopped by police and issued a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

Daniel W. Binder of Shelter Island was driving west on Bateman Road when he pulled to the left and started to back his truck into a driveway. Arthur W. Ogar of Shelter Island was also driving west on Bateman and tried to get past, colliding with the truck. There was no damage to the truck but over $1,000 estimated damage to the left front of Mr. Ogar’s vehicle.

A plane crash at Klenawicus Field on April 13 was reported in seperate stories on the Reporter website. r

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported loud music in the area at 1 a.m. on April 8. The music had been turned off when police arrived; the area was patrolled with negative results.

Police responded to a report on April 8 about a person driving erratically; the driver was located and no problems were noted.

On April 8, a Center caller told police someone was banging on the front door. The person was gone when police arrived. The area was canvassed several times with no result.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on April 8 and April 12.

On April 8, police responded to a call about a person walking around a Ram Island property with a flashlight. Police searched inside and outside the house for any signs of criminal activity; none were noted.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded on April 10 to a report of a residential fire. There was smoke throughout the house. A defective thermostat had caused a small flame that then burned itself out.

On April 11, a case of petit larceny was reported in Cartwright. The object was subsequently located by its owner.

Police received an anonymous complaint on April 12 about motorcycles driving fast on Nostrand Parkway. They were gone when police arrived.

Shelter Island police assisted the Southold Police Department on April 12 with a boat possibly in distress. The situation was resolved with no further action taken.

On April 13, a caller told police he was traveling north, entering the traffic circle on North Ferry Road, and about to exit on Bateman Road when a vehicle, traveling south on North Ferry Road, failed to stop. The caller had to slam on his brakes and honked his horn. According to the blotter, the other driver screamed obscenities at him. The caller requested an extra patrol of the area.

Also on the 13th, an automatic burglary alarm was activated at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Police found that the front entry door was not closed properly and the back patio door was unlocked. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 8.