Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Following an investigation, John L. Michalak, 52, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, March 27 at about 4 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on his own recognizance. He was instructed to return to court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the complainant.

Three Shelter Islanders, Alec E. Walker, Zachary R. Reylek and Andrew J. Eklund, were arrested on Saturday, March 28 on various controlled substance charges, following a five-month investigation (see story, page 1).

ACCIDENTS

On March 28, James B. Carse of New York City was driving southbound on Menantic Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front quarter panel and wheel of his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about a propane leak at a Cartwright residence on March 24. A worker had accidentally hit the propane tank, causing a leak. The propane dissipated without incident.

On March 25, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts that involved a landlord/tenant situation.

Police notified highway department staff for the town, the Heights and Village of Dering Harbor about slippery road conditions on March 29.

A Longview resident reported a possible mail scam on March 30. Police researched the sending organization and advised the caller that it was a non-proft fundraising group but had a poor consumer rating.

On March 30, a Hay Beach caller reported an orange cat, dead by the side of a roadway. It was not subsequently identified as a cat that had been reported missing previously.

An anonymous caller told police on March 30 there was an injured swan by the side of a Center road. A Wildlife Rescue worker moved the swan nearer to Menantic Creek; the swan was not injured, according to the police report.

An exterior motion light was blinking on and off at a Silver Beach residence on March 30. Police responded to the call and found a malfunctioning fixture; the homeowner was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 26, 28 and 29.

An aided case was taken to Klenawicus airfield by an EMS team on March 30 and transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.