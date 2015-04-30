Shelter Island Police Blotter: 1 arrest, 2 tickets, 2 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, Victoria Weickert, 66, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, April 24 at about 4:25 p.m.

She was charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Ms. Weickert was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, released on her own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued by the court on behalf of the complainant.

SUMMONSES

Daniel C. Finne, 51, of Greenport was given a ticket on April 21 on New York Avenue for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On April 22, Charles J. Murray, 48, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road when he was ticketed for not having a right-side mirror on his vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

Scott W. Smith of Sag Harbor was driving northbound on Route 114 on April 25 when he swerved to avoid a deer on the right side of the roadway. He subsequently lost control of his vehicle, which crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a telephone pole head on. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the right front of his vehicle. Mr. Smith refused medical attention.

On April 27, Marylou J. Eichhorn of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Cornucopia Gift Shop and did not see a vehicle driven by Mariel F. Zitek of Shelter Island, who was entering the parking area. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000 to each vehicle — the rear of Ms. Eichhorn’s vehicle and the driver’s front side of Ms. Zitek’s.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 21, a caller was concerned that vehicles parked along both sides of Winthrop Road during the day were causing a traffic hazard. According to the police blotter, the vehicles were parked off the roadway on the shoulder; there were no violations.

In answer to a request, police checked on the well-being of a resident on April 21. There were no problems.

A power outage affected most of the Island on April 21, caused by a power failure up-island.

An automatic fire alarm was set off at a residence in the Heights on April 21. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The alarm was activated when its wires were cut during a major renovation.

On April 22, an extra patrol was requested by a Hay Beach resident.

A caller told police on April 22 that a 25-foot floating dock had washed up in front of the residence in HiLo. The dock’s owner was identified and the caretaker advised.

A horse was reported at large in Cartwright on April 22. The owner later reported that the horse had returned home on its own.

A caller reported from a construction site in Cartwright on April 23 that unknown person(s) were putting debris in the dumpster on the property.

Police received a complaint on April 24 about a possible town code violation involving new lighting in a Center parking area.

A resident reported answering a call on a blocked phone number on April 24 and hearing someone shouting profanities at her. Police advised her to notify police immediately if the calls continue.

On April 24, after receiving numerous phone calls, a resident was concerned about the nature of the calls and identity theft and reported the calls to police, who advised the caller to put a block on the phone.

According to the blotter, many people, nationwide, had reported receiving calls from the same number.

A dog at large was reported at the front door of a Center caller on April 24. The caller said he would keep the dog until its owner contacted the police department.

On April 25, police investigated a report that the driver of a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of a Center roadway appeared to be intoxicated. A field sobriety test was performed and was negative for DWI.

On April 25, a vehicle previously reported as stolen in the Heights turned out to have been taken by mistake No further action was taken.

A burglary alarm went off at a South Ferry Hills home on April 25. It may have been activated as a result of an accident in the area that damaged a telephone pole.

A South Ferry Hills resident requested an extra patrol on April 26 after finding a number of beer bottles on the property.

A caller told police on August 26 that ATVs were being ridden on a roadway in West Neck. Two youths were located and advised to stay off the roads.

Police responded to a domestic dispute reported in Menantic on April 27.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 25 and 26.