Shelter Island Justice Court Reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Joseph W. Basquill of Wilmington, North Carolina was fined $500 plus a state surcharge of $400 for driving while intoxicated, reduced from a charge of aggravated DWI. He received a one-year conditional discharge and his license was revoked for one year. He was assigned an ignition interlock device for 18 months. A failure to keep to the right, a lane violation and a speeding charge were dismissed as covered in the plea.

John I. Delashmet of Sagaponack was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI. He received three years’ probation and his license was revoked for six months. Mr. Delashmet was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year.

Patricia A. Murnane of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. Her license was suspended for 90 days. Charges of failure to keep right and a lane violation were dismissed as covered.

Deanna M. Sica of East Hampton was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI, reduced from aggravated DWI. She was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year and her license was revoked for six months. Ms. Sica was given three years’ probation.

Five cases were adjourned until later dates — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.