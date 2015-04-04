The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 9 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Janina Pohl of Greenport was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of driving at an imprudent speed.

Michael C. Bostwick of Hopewell, New Jersey was fined $1,000 plus $400 for aggravated driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was given three years’ probation. An ignition interlock device was ordered by the court for one year. A lane violation was dismissed as covered under the plea.

Kevin R. Cozine of Westhampton was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Darren M. Manelski of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

A case against Aidan R. Poleshuk of Shelter Island was transferred to Suffolk County Grand Jury. He was charged with DWI, having a previous DWI conviction, possession of marijuana, driving with a restricted license and with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Three cases were adjourned until a later date — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.