Screening: Chevy, Goldie together again

The Neil Simon romantic comedy called “Seems Like Old Times” will be shown on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

If you are as partial to Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase as I am, you will not want to miss this end-of-winter pick-me-up.

The fun begins in the very first scene. Chevy plays divorced writer, Nick Gardenia, who has gone to a log cabin in the mountains to write, away from all distractions of his former life. Suddenly, there is a knock at the door.

Nick is kidnapped by two nefar­ious characters, forced to rob a bank and later thrown out of his own car at 50 miles per hour. His face is caught on the bank’s cameras and broadcast across the state.

On the run from the police, he seeks the help of his ex-wife, Glenda Parks (Goldie Hawn), a lawyer with a big heart. Glenda is now married to District Attorney Ira Parks, played by uptight Charles Grodin.

Glenda knows that her ex-husband would never rob a bank so she offers to help him. Now the fun really begins!

I was asked to show a comedy by one of our sweet seniors. I forgot to ask if she liked slapstick or cerebral comedy, so here is a combination of both. There are a lot of funny people in this cast and at least six dogs.

The scene where the governor comes to dinner, which Chevy is serving as one of Glenda’s many “employees” paroled into her custody, and becomes inebriated, is both.

Join us at the Senior Activity Center on April 8 at 2:30 p.m. for a fun time. We will have free snacks and drinks, the usual comfortable soft chairs and Maggie’s sweet smile.

Running time: 1 hour, 42 minutes.