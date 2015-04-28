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Running with the queen

By Beverlea Walz

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit-Samuelsen, left, hits the trail into Mashomack last Saturday morning with members of the Shelter Island Running Club. Ms. Benoit-Samuelsen will return to participate in the festivities and run in the Shelter Island 10K June 20.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
  Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit-Samuelsen, left, hits the trail into Mashomack last Saturday morning for a 5.7 mile run with members of the Shelter Island School cross country team. Ms. Benoit-Samuelsen will return to participate in the festivities and run in the Shelter Island 10K June 20.

 