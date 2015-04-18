Run for your life: Thinking about (and while) running

Einstein taught that time is relative. The faster you go, the slower it becomes.

Time for most runners means you have no idea how long 30 seconds is until you get on a treadmill. So, how do you avoid the temptation of checking your watch every few seconds?

Last week’s column argued that you run to better your non-running life. But, the benefit goes further.

Running/walking is a great time to think about whatever matters are important to you — business, family, social life, anything, in fact. Thinking while exercising somehow opens my mind to be far more creative and yet practical.

I can decide how to plan a negotiation, how to deal with a family issue or schedule the day. But the most important benefit: I find worrying impossible. While running, my brain is far more engaged in solutions than worries leading to dead ends.

The other payoff is more subtle. By engaging your mind, your body focuses on the running part. And, trust me, your body has its own agenda and is far more effective when you keep your mind from meddling. Miles melt when your mind is not focused on each step. Enjoy the ride.

Go to shelterislandrun.com for the new week’s Training Plan.

Next week: On the course.

Richard Denning is a member of the Board of Shelter Island Races.