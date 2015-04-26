Run for yor life: Out on the race course

It’s said that familiarity breeds contempt.

But for road walkers and runners, familiarity of a race course brings confidence of knowing you can do it.

Divide the course into sections and practice on each. Indeed, to know the ups, downs and flats of our Shelter Island 10K course gives you a huge advantage in planning, so devote at least some of your walking and racing training on the official course.

You can find the course’s layout on our website, shelterislandrun.com. A side benefit is its unsurpassed beauty. So enjoy the exercise and the views.

Walkers/runners enjoy the cheapest possible cost to participate. I recommend a small investment — $50 to $60 — in a sports watch that will allow precise timing of your training. There is huge positive reinforcement when you can measure your progress for more distance, faster pace and longer duration.

Join our weekly training program — on the website click “Register,” then click on “Training.”

While we are definitely encouraging exercise, please check with your doctor to make sure you’re ready.

Like my mother used so say “too much, no good.”

Hope to see you on the course.

Richard Denning is a member of Shelter Island Run Board