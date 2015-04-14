UPDATE: Pilot of crashed plane in serious condition

Update: Michael Russo, 80, of Shelter Island, remained in serious condition at midday in Stony Brook University Hospital, according to Melissa Weir, director of media relations for the hospital.

According to hospital designations “serious” means: “Vital signs may be unstable and not within normal limits. Patient is acutely ill.”

Mr. Russo suffered a fractured ankle and chest contusions after the crash Monday evening taking off from Klenawicus Airstrip.

Below is the original Reporter story:

Michael Russo, who crashed the single engine Cessna at Klenawicus Airstrip Monday evening, called fellow pilot Jim Pugh from Stony Brook University Hospital last night to say he was all right.

Mr. Russo, 80, a member of the Shelter Island Pilot’s Association along with Mr. Pugh, who was alone in the plane, said he suffered injures to his ankle and chest.

“He’s doing remarkably well,” Mr. Pugh said, adding that it had been a great relief to hear his friend’s voice.

A failure to remove “gust locks,” or mechanisms that prevent winds from moving aircraft while parked, resulted in a loss of control of the airplane, Mr. Russo told Mr. Pugh in their conversation.

Moments after take off the plane crashed into a tangle of brush near trees just west of the airstrip around 6 p.m. He was knocked unconscious and came to after he was rescued from the plane, Mr. Russo told his fellow pilot.

Asked if Mr. Russo considered himself lucky, he responded, “Very,” Mr. Pugh said.

He is a veteran pilot with many years of experience, Mr. Pugh said, flying jet aircraft and helicopters as well as light planes.

The two friends shared a laugh during the phone call over a “pilot’s joke,” Mr. Pugh said . “If you fly long enough you’re going to make every mistake in the book.”

Flying, Mr. Pugh said about his fellow pilot, “is his life.”