New cell tower project at firehouse in limbo

The proposal for a new cell tower at the Manhanset Firehouse isn’t dead, but it’s limping.

That’s because Elite Towers — the company slated to construct the tower here — has only been able to sign two carriers — Verizon and Sprint — to put antennae on the tower. Until it can secure more wireless companies to join in, the investment in creating a new tower isn’t working.

That word came from Shelter Island Fire Commission Chairman Andy Reeve Monday night following a conversation he had with Elite Director of Operations Justin Saper.

In September, the commissioners signed a 180-day letter of intent that started a clock running allowing the district to back out for any reason. It could have done so when New Jersey-based Diamond Communications offered a bid that would have given the district more remuneration. Diamond was willing to split annual profits from companies putting antennae on the tower. That prompted Elite to raise its initial payment to the district from $100,000 to $150,000.

The fire commissioners opted to stay with Elite, both because it had sent a representative to meet with them while Diamond’s bid had only come through a telephone conversation, and because Elite Towers is based on Long Island, while Diamond Communications is New Jersey based.

Now the commissioners are hoping Elitecan find additional carriers to sign so the project can go forward. If not, they’re committed to finding another company that can do so, concerned that they need a place for their own antenna to cover areas in the Rams and Hay Beach where they experience communications blackouts.

If Elite isn’t able to move forward this year, Commissioner Keith Clark said the fire district should be able to explore using another carrier.

At Monday night’s meeting, the commissioners were under the impression that the 180-day period was the time they were locked into an exclusive with Elite. But last September, when they signed the letter of intent, they said it gave them that time to back out as opposed to having to wait that six-month period to make a change.

The Reporter has communicated that information to Commissioner Larry Lechmanski, who said he would review that letter to determine the district’s options.

Neighbors in the area along Cobbetts Lane and nearby, meanwhile, have opposed the idea of a tower at the firehouse concerned with aesthetics in the residential area. They have also questioned whether there are other sites that could serve as effectively. They have raised questions, not yet resolved, about how high a new tower would have to be.

Elite hasn’t yet conducted a test to determine an ideal height for its tower. Nor has it moved forward with permits it would need from the town to erect a tower.