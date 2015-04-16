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Business

New, but not different

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO New name, but contrary to anxious worries about town, the old Redding’s is now the Marie Eiffel Market — still under Ms. Eiffel’s management as it has been since she purchased the business in March 2013. The same cooks, bakers and other staffers will still be there to meet your culinary needs.
JULIE LANE PHOTO
New name, but contrary to anxious worries about town, the old Redding’s is now the Marie Eiffel Market — still under Ms. Eiffel’s management as it has been since she purchased the business in March 2013. The same cooks, bakers and other staffers will still be there to meet your culinary needs.