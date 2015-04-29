Naming rights for fireworks show sold

The group of citizens who has taken over running the fireworks display this summer has sold naming rights for the event to Shelter Island Environmental.

At the Town Board work session Tuesday, Brett G. Surerus, president of the new organization that stepped in when the Chamber of Commerce passed on organizing the event, said that the private trash hauling company had given the group $10,000 for the naming rights.

At the meeting, Mr. Surerus said public donations to the event have come to $36,000 toward a goal of $40,000, through a GoFundMe campaign and an addtional $5,000 donated by check.

“We are here, for the fireworks, for the long term,” Mr. Surerus told the board, with this year’s event scheduled for July 11 and a rain date for July 12.

A contract has been signed with the Fireworks by Grucci company “and we’ve secured a longer term for a discounted rate,” Mr. Surerus said.

Donations by check, he said, can be mailed to Shelter Island Fireworks Inc, P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964.