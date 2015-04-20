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Mimi Brennan: Rest in peace

By Reporter Staff

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO | Mimi Brennan posed for her profile photo in January, until the careful watch of her beloved granddaughter, Kara.
CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO | Mimi Brennan posed for this Reporter’s Island Profile photo in January, under the careful watch of her beloved granddaughter, Kara.

Mimi Brennan passed away this morning at 7:30.

She wouldn’t be happy if we listed the year she was born, so our small tribute to the woman who headed the Island Seniors column for over 15 years will not include the year of her birth.

A full obituary of Mimi will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.

But for now, we just want to say,  she was a force of nature, our Mimi, and we’ll miss her sharp tongue, her wicked sense of humor and her always interesting, witty and graceful writing.

The memory of her indomitable spirit will live on in our newsroom.

We’ll let Mimi have the last word, as she would have insisted:

“I love Shelter Island for the sunsets,

Because I love the people.

The sunset is just right for saying goodbye.” 

 