Meb Keflezighi, Boston Marathon winner, to return for Shelter Island 10K

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner and 2004 Olympic silver medalist, will return to Shelter Island in June for the 36th annual Shelter Island 10K.

Keflezighi was the first American in more than 30 years to win the Boston Marathon with his April 2014 victory, an emotional moment for the entire city as it recovered from the terrorist attack one year earlier.

When Keflezighi raced the Shelter Island 10K last year, it was his first race after the Boston Marathon.

Keflezighi, who finished fourth in last year’s 10K, was a hit around town. He signed autographs and before the start of the race, he took the microphone to offer some words of encouragement to the runners as they readied for the start.

Runners can sign up for the 10K at www.lightboxreg.com. The race is scheduled for June 20 and is limited to 2,500 runners. The entry fee is $40 and benefits the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund.

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