Greenport’s North Ferry line poses early challenges

North Ferry’s regular passengers are familiar with delays occurring prior to the busy tourist season. But so far this year delays have been complicated by dock work on the Greenport side that had boats sharing a single slip. The result has been long lines often requiring vehicles to wait for as many as three boats to unload before they can get onboard to head to Shelter Island.

And in April, traffic becomes particularly heavy as service trucks head to the Island — landscapers, contractors and others — to ready houses here for summer residents who will soon flock to the town.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt has instructed his staff to give priority to vehicles correctly entering the ferry line from Wiggins Street, but as traffic begins backing up on Third Street, threatening to spill over into the intersection of Third and Front Street, that hasn’t always been possible.

Even when staffers placed cones around the ferry entrance, vehicles from Third Street simply went around them or knocked them down.

In years past, Southold Police have been called in to take over traffic directing at the intersection of Third and Wiggins Street. But Tuesday, an officer observed the backup on both Wiggins and Third streets, but didn’t stay to assist with traffic,

“They’ve been very responsive to what we need,” Mr. Hunt said about Southold Police.

Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley was unavailable for comment.

Nor could Greenport Mayor George Hubbard, whose business is on Shelter Island, be reached.

Mr. Hunt views the problem as something that has to be addressed by all involved parties and suggested that the Southold Transportation Commission might get involved as it has in previous years and work with North Ferry Company and Greenport Village to come up with some solutions.

j.lane@sireporter.com