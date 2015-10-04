Garden Club of Shelter Island cancels their Daffodil Show

Karen Brush, second vice president of the Garden Club of Shelter Island announced on April 8: “The Garden Club of Shelter Island has regretfully cancelled our Daffodil Show at the Ram’s Head on Saturday, April 18 due to the severity of the winter and dearth of flowers or even buds. We are exploring having a Daffodil Exhibition at a later date.

“The Garden Club welcomes new members interested in any or all aspects of gardening, conservation, horticulture and flower arranging and design. Come to a program and learn more. Our next public lecture will be on Ikebana: The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging on Wednesday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m. at St Mary’s Parish Hall. The program is free.”