Fireworks fund near goal

With $35,275 of the $40,000 goal raised as of Wednesday morning from 154 people in 26 days, Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Town Board Tuesday he and Police Chief Jim Read have met with the new team of four volunteers who are pushing forward with fireworks off Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 8:45 p.m.

“They’re very organized,” Mr. Dougherty said of Kelly and Brett Surerus and Carla Cadzin and James Richardson, who combined forces to launch a GoFundMe Internet campaign to assure the fireworks would see a 58th year.

For those who prefer to contribute by check instead of over the Internet, checks need to be made out to Shelter Island Fireworks and mailed to P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce had announced weeks ago that it was bowing out of sponsoring the event, but agreed to cooperate with the new organizers to help them trod the path to success. The Chamber also put $1,000 into the pot to help boost the organizers toward their goal.

The team is expected to appear at next week’s Town Board work session on Tuesday, although it’s not necessary to pass a resolution yet allowing the event to go forward. Mr. Dougherty said there was plenty of time for that to happen.

j.lane@sireporter.com