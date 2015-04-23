Felony DWI arrest tops Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Paula Ocampo, 60, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Sunday, April 19 when she was stopped by police at about 6:30 p.m. for failure to stay in lane, failure to keep right and for not yielding to an emergency vehicle. She was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and for not driving with a required ignition interlock device.

Ms. Ocampo was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $4,000 bail. Her vehicle was impounded as a result of prior DWI conviction.

SUMMONSES

On April 17, Cathleen J. Parsons, 58, of Shelter Island was ticketed on Brander Parkway for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Also on the 17th, Sofia Morales-Barranco, 34, of Shelter Island was given a summons on Grand Avenue for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection and for unlicensed operation.

Moises Garcia, 35, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on April 18 when he was stopped by police and given a summons for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Mario R. Elias, 39, of Greenport was ticketed by police on April 20 for speeding on South Ferry Road — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was also given tickets for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Hector Diaz Diaz, 41, of Sunnyside, Washington received a summons on April 20 for making an improper/unsafe turn without a signal on South Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

On April 17, David S. Josephson of Brooklyn was driving westbound on Jaspa Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and struck the left front fender of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Charlotte H. Ryder of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Recycling Center when she collided with an unoccupied, parked vehicle owned by Alfonso J. Marri of Bethpage. There was over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side, rear quarter panel of Ms. Ryder’s vehicle and the driver’s-side front quarter panel of Marri’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

During the week, on April 14 and April 16, three different Shelter Island residents reported cases of identity theft, after they had been informed by IRS that people unknown had used their social security numbers in filing tax returns. On the advice of IRS, police reports were filed and IRS will now investigate.

Police received a report on April 14 that a hole on a Center neighbor’s property, not fenced in, created a hazardous condition. The caller was referred to the Building Department.

A dog at large was reported behind Schmidt’s Market on April 14. The owner was identified and retrieved the dog at police headquarters.

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a Ram Island residence on April 15. No problems were noted.

On April 17 the owner of a pit bull reported that his dog had gotten out by accident and was at large on Manwaring Road. Police located the dog and returned it to its owner.

Also on the 17th, a caller reported hearing that ATVs were being operated on her property. She followed up herself with the riders; no police action was taken.

On April 19, police investigated a report that someone was cutting down trees along the caller’s property line in Dering Harbor.

A pet cockatiel was reported in Silver Beach on April 19. The bird matched the description of one missing in Southold and was retrieved by its owner.

On April 19, Shelter Island police assisted the Southampton Police Department with a road closure in North Haven, as the result of a motor vehicle accident that was affecting entrance to the South Ferry.

Two motorists, each accusing the other of unsafe driving on North Ferry Road on April 20, were advised by police to stay away from each other. Since the violations did not occur in the officer’s presence, no traffic tickets could be issued.

Also on April 20, a downed tree limb and wires were reported in Silver Beach; PSEG was advised. An anonymous report of a large tree branch on a Center roadway was cleared away.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 14, 16 and 18.