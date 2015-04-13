Daring to have a successful life

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program participants from Shelter Island School’s 5th and 7th grades had graduation ceremonies on April 1.

DARE is a nationwide program teaching youngsters how to make good life decisions in general while focusing on alcohol, marijuana and tobacco. It’s a 10-week program that’s been operated by the Shelter Island Police Department for 19 years by Officer Walter Richards, pictured above, and its founder, Police Chief Jim Read.

At the graduation, there was a slide show, balloons sponsored by Greg Ofrias from the Shelter Island Pharmacy and refreshments provided by Stars Café.