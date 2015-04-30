Classical musicians to perform at PMP this weekend

Celebrate spring with inspiring classical music when the Perlman Music Program presents two concerts this weekend. Kicking off the weekend Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m., will be an Alumni Recital. Swedish violinist Philip Zuckerman, praised for his “enchanting tone,” will perform works by Bach, Ravel, Schubert and Wieniawski. He will be accompanied by pianist John Root.

An alumnus of PMP’s Summer Music School and Chamber Music Workshop, Mr. Zuckerman maintains a vigorous performance schedule as a soloist and chamber musician.

A “Meet the Artists” reception will follow the concert.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

On Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m., PMP students present a Works in Progress concert of classical masterworks. The concert is free; reservations are not required and seating is on a first-come basis.

Both concerts will take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.