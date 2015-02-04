Celebrating Easter at the Senior Activity Center

Miss Mollie Numark presented a special program to celebrate Easter for members of the Silver Circle Social Club on April 1. She was assisted by her husband and stage manager, Marshall.

She read Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poems, “Daffodils” and “An April Day” and a humorous poem, “Twas the Day Before Easter.” The seniors received plastic eggs filled with candy and before they all dispersed, posed for a photo.

Continuous as the stars that shine

And twinkle on the milky way,

They stretched in never-ending line

Along the margin of a bay:

Ten thousand saw I at a glance,

Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.

An excerpt from “Daffodils”