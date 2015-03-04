A Bucks fan explains her all-out love of the team

BY LAURA GURNEY



“Baseball was, is and always will be to me the best game in the world.”

— Babe Ruth

Shelter Island Bucks Nation is on the brink of our team’s fourth amazing season. The roster is in with 27 ballplayers and two excellent coaches. The players, who are picked from colleges all over the country, share an intense love for the game of baseball and, simply put, it’s their life’s dream to play. The young athletes will arrive in early June and are busy with games and practice until early August when they depart. Shelter Island presents a truly unique opportunity for these ballplayers.

I’m the wife of the Bucks creator and general manager, Dave Gurney of Shelter Island Hardware. As a child, Dave was blessed with a supportive family and great coaches, which inspired him to become one himself. As soon as our daughter Lauren could play Little League, he was involved and became a constant source of encouragement.

Dave approached me with his dream to bring college baseball to the Island while I was pregnant with our second child, Johnny. At the time, Dave was helping run the Island’s successful Little League system and co-coaching our daughter’s Little League softball team. He’s always loved sports, especially baseball — and if you know Dave, then you know he is a diehard Mets fan.

Knowing his passion for all things baseball, I agreed to support him in his endeavor.

Dave believes in giving back. The league benefits the players who participate, but it also benefits our Island.

Everyone who loves baseball gets to see games right in their own community. The school’s baseball field is constantly being improved for the Island’s children and the games are an activity where family members, young and old, can get together and make memories.

All of this would not be possible without the amazing contributions of community donations, time, money, talent, the great fans and especially the many families who have hosted our players.

As I write this, 17 Bucks need housing.

Let me ask you, are you a Shelter Island Bucks fan? Do you love baseball? Are you open to a new experience that will enlighten your life? Do you love to show people the beach or a ferry if they’ve never seen one? Are you retired? Are you younger? Do you have children? Grandchildren? Niece or a nephew? Are your children younger or older? Boy or girl? Married or single? Do you have a spare bed, a washer/dryer, a shower, a little spare room in your fridge?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then you may be a perfect fit for being a host family.

Dave and I decided to give hosting a try the second season after Johnny was born. We took in one player, Geoff, a pitcher from Slippery Rock University. We both enjoyed the experience so much we decided the following year to take in two Bucks — Max, a pitcher from Lynn University, and Trevor, an outfielder from Florida Southern University. Dave and I have enjoyed so much hearing about the boys’ love and dedication for baseball that we keep in touch and are following their inspiring college baseball careers.

While staying with us, the boys were great role models for our children. They behaved responsibly and were respectful of our family’s house rules. Lauren had a great time practicing her softball pitch with Geoff. Max was enthusiastic about volunteering to speak with the students of the Shelter Island High School.

Trevor, in a moment’s notice, stepped in and umpired Lauren’s softball team when Dave could not find an available volunteer. Johnny thinks the world of “the baseball guys” and is excited to meet his new “Bucks bros.” Lauren looks forward to continue learning what it takes to be a college athlete and pursue her dreams. She especially loved playing in the free two-day Bucks baseball clinic that improved her skills as a softball player and increased her confidence as a female athlete.

But let me tell you what meant the most to me. Once in a while life, like baseball, throws you a curve ball — or several. During the two seasons we hosted players, I lost both my parents. First my mom on the opening day of the second season, and then my dad the day of the last championship game in the third season. On top of everything, I was pregnant and gave birth to Kenny, our third child (a totally diehard Bucks fan!).

With so much heartache and chaos in my life at the time, I thought maybe it wasn’t a great idea to host the players, but boy, was I wrong. The positive interactions, the understanding and the inspiration I witnessed is something that gave me courage and will always be grateful for.

Dave and I look forward to hosting another two ballplayers this coming season. Johnny asks us daily, “When are the baseball players coming!?” Believe me, if we had the room, we would not hesitate to take in the entire team.

We hope you feel the same way and encourage you to open your home and your heart to host a Buck in our fourth season. In order for the Bucks to continue, we need to house them or “the Bucks Stop Here.”

If you or someone you know might have an interest in becoming a host family this season, please contact Dave Gurney at Shelter Island Hardware or email him at Mrmet22@aol.com as soon as possible. Dave is waiting to answer any questions or concerns about your future host experience.

Let’s Go Bucks!