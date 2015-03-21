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The vintage sign (see below) in the window of Ellie’s Country Store on South Ferry Road went unrecognized last week. The owner said it’s an original and reminds her of her father.

From the Dept. of Better Late than Never: The What Is That? from March 5 (see below) showing a piece of snowbound farming equipment was identified by George Blados who saw the picture in the Reporter at his home in Georgia.

“That’s my father’s old ‘viner,’” George called to tell us, describing the field instrument used to harvest lima beans. “It reminded me of the old days when I was a boy,” he added. “If I had a dollar for every mile I walked behind that thing, I’d be a rich man today.”