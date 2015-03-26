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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 26 to Thursday, April 2.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 7 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students. Call 749-0302, extension 0, to reserve. Box office opens one hour before showtime.

Nestbox Trail volunteer meeting, learn about bluebirds and purple martins, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 p.m. Reserve at 749-1001. Free; refreshments served.

Library Book Club, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 8 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students. Repeats on Saturday, March 28.

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Making of a Miracle,” Edward and Patricia Shillingburg and the Dering Letters, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Pinewood Derby, Cub Scout Pack 56, 1 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Boy Scout Troop 56’s “Blast Car” race following derby.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Alumni concert, Violist Matthew Lipman accompanied by pianist Christine Wu, Perlman Music Program, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Adult tickets cost $25; free for kids 18 and under, includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Sylvester Manor House Concert, Bluegrass guitarist Jim Hurst, 6 and 8 p.m. $20. Guitar workshop, 1 to 3:30 p.m., $50 ($40 with concert ticket). 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Works in Progress Concert, PMP’s students perform. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free. Seating is first-come, first-served; reservations are not required. 2:30 p.m.

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 3 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Kindergarten registration, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nurse Mary’s office, Shelter Island School. Kids must be age 5 by December 1. Bring birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Call 749-0302, extension 129, for more info. Repeats on Thursday, April 2.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 27: Town Board regular meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 30: School budget review & hearing, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

March 31: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.