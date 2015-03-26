The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 26 to Thursday, April 2.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 7 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students. Call 749-0302, extension 0, to reserve. Box office opens one hour before showtime.

Nestbox Trail volunteer meeting, learn about bluebirds and purple martins, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 p.m. Reserve at 749-1001. Free; refreshments served.

Library Book Club, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 8 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students. Repeats on Saturday, March 28.

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Making of a Miracle,” Edward and Patricia Shillingburg and the Dering Letters, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Pinewood Derby, Cub Scout Pack 56, 1 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Boy Scout Troop 56’s “Blast Car” race following derby.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Alumni concert, Violist Matthew Lipman accompanied by pianist Christine Wu, Perlman Music Program, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Adult tickets cost $25; free for kids 18 and under, includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Sylvester Manor House Concert, Bluegrass guitarist Jim Hurst, 6 and 8 p.m. $20. Guitar workshop, 1 to 3:30 p.m., $50 ($40 with concert ticket). 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Works in Progress Concert, PMP’s students perform. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free. Seating is first-come, first-served; reservations are not required. 2:30 p.m.

“Annie Warbucks,” Shelter Island Drama Club, 3 p.m., school auditorium. Tickets $12 adults; $8 students.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Kindergarten registration, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nurse Mary’s office, Shelter Island School. Kids must be age 5 by December 1. Bring birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Call 749-0302, extension 129, for more info. Repeats on Thursday, April 2.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 27: Town Board regular meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 30: School budget review & hearing, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

March 31: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.