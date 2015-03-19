The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, March 27.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
SCAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Friday Night Dialogues, poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from “Neuron Mirror.” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary. Repeats on March 27.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.
Architecture for kids, make a 3-D building with Cheryl Frey Richards, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.
“Heroic Vision,” multi-media presentation on Revolutionary War art and music by Charles Olton, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 to 5 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Call 749-0025 by March 19 to reserve.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Empty Bowls fundraiser, soup and handmade bowl to keep, Shelter Island School cafeteria, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Tickets at the door: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 kids, $30 family. Take out available.
Juniata College Concert Choir, spring concert, Presbyterian Church, 1 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Movies @ the Library, “The Singing Revolution,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Cinema 114, “Death Trap, Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Nestbox Trail volunteer meeting, learn about bluebirds and purple martins, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 p.m. Reserve at 749-1001. Free; refreshments served.
Library Book Club, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Friday Night Dialogues, “The Making of a Miracle,” Edward and Patricia Shillingburg and the Dering Letters, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.
Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
March 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m. CANCELLED
March 23: School budget hearing on capital costs, school board room, 7 p.m.
March 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
March 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.
March 27: Town Board regular meeting, 4:30 p.m.