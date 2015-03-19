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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, March 27.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

SCAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Friday Night Dialogues, poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from “Neuron Mirror.” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary. Repeats on March 27.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Architecture for kids, make a 3-D building with Cheryl Frey Richards, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

“Heroic Vision,” multi-media presentation on Revolutionary War art and music by Charles Olton, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 to 5 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Call 749-0025 by March 19 to reserve.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Empty Bowls fundraiser, soup and handmade bowl to keep, Shelter Island School cafeteria, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Tickets at the door: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 kids, $30 family. Take out available.

Juniata College Concert Choir, spring concert, Presbyterian Church, 1 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Movies @ the Library, “The Singing Revolution,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Cinema 114, “Death Trap, Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Nestbox Trail volunteer meeting, learn about bluebirds and purple martins, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 p.m. Reserve at 749-1001. Free; refreshments served.

Library Book Club, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Making of a Miracle,” Edward and Patricia Shillingburg and the Dering Letters, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m. CANCELLED 

March 23: School budget hearing on capital costs, school board room, 7 p.m.

March 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

March 27: Town Board regular meeting, 4:30 p.m.