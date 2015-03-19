The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, March 27.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

SCAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Friday Night Dialogues, poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from “Neuron Mirror.” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary. Repeats on March 27.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Architecture for kids, make a 3-D building with Cheryl Frey Richards, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

“Heroic Vision,” multi-media presentation on Revolutionary War art and music by Charles Olton, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 to 5 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Call 749-0025 by March 19 to reserve.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Empty Bowls fundraiser, soup and handmade bowl to keep, Shelter Island School cafeteria, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Tickets at the door: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 kids, $30 family. Take out available.

Juniata College Concert Choir, spring concert, Presbyterian Church, 1 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Movies @ the Library, “The Singing Revolution,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Cinema 114, “Death Trap, Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Nestbox Trail volunteer meeting, learn about bluebirds and purple martins, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 p.m. Reserve at 749-1001. Free; refreshments served.

Library Book Club, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Making of a Miracle,” Edward and Patricia Shillingburg and the Dering Letters, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Lenten program, St. Mary’s, free soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a one-hour program. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m. CANCELLED

March 23: School budget hearing on capital costs, school board room, 7 p.m.

March 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

March 27: Town Board regular meeting, 4:30 p.m.