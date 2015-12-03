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Announcements

The Island’s weekly calendar

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COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21.

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
After School Movie, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14
All about otters, research update and brief field trip, Mashomack Preserve Visitor Center, 9 to 11 a.m. Call 740-1001 to register.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Library Book Sale,  10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids’ Calendar, “Shamrock Science & Leprechaun Laughs,” library, 2 p.m.

Steak Dinner, Heights fire house, 5 to 8 p.m., $30 at the door.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17
St. Patrick’s Day dinner, American Legion, 5 and 7 p.m. Call Stephanie Tybaert at 749-0457 to reserve. $20 per person; take-out available. Benefits Island Food Pantry.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19
SCAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Friday Night Dialogues, poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror.” Library, 7 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Free the Trees, see March 14 listing.

The American Cultural Revolution, historian Charles Olton. Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
March 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

March 16: School Board meeting & budget hearing, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

March 16: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 16: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

March 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 18: Zoning Board of Appeals CANCELLED

March 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.