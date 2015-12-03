The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
After School Movie, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
All about otters, research update and brief field trip, Mashomack Preserve Visitor Center, 9 to 11 a.m. Call 740-1001 to register.
Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.
Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kids’ Calendar, “Shamrock Science & Leprechaun Laughs,” library, 2 p.m.
Steak Dinner, Heights fire house, 5 to 8 p.m., $30 at the door.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
St. Patrick’s Day dinner, American Legion, 5 and 7 p.m. Call Stephanie Tybaert at 749-0457 to reserve. $20 per person; take-out available. Benefits Island Food Pantry.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
SCAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Friday Night Dialogues, poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror.” Library, 7 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Free the Trees, see March 14 listing.
The American Cultural Revolution, historian Charles Olton. Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 p.m. Free.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
March 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.
March 16: School Board meeting & budget hearing, school boardroom, 7 p.m.
March 16: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.
March 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
March 18: Zoning Board of Appeals CANCELLED
March 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.