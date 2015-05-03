The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 14.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Island Gift of Life party, Cheryl Hannabury Memorial Celebration of Life, community cocktail party, 6 to 9 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn, $35 ($20 tax deductible), available at the door or by calling 774-0111.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Basically Baroque, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0805.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Shelter Island Educational Foundation, accepting applications for spring grant cycle. Pick up at school, Shelter Island Library or online at shelterislandedfoundation.org. Due April 6.

Teen Tech Week, a techy treat and activity, grades 6 through 12, Shelter Island Library, every day through Saturday, March 14. Call Jennifer at 749-0042 for details.

“Annie Warbucks” tickets, on sale now, School Drama Club. Performances March 26 through March 29. Tickets: $12 for adults; $8 for students, available front lobby during school hours. Call Lisa for reservations at 749-0302, extension 0.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Movies @ the Library, “The Playboys,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Cinema 114, “That Old Feeling,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

After School Movie, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

All about otters, research update and brief field trip, Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House, 9 to 11 a.m. Call 740-1001 to register.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids’ Calendar, “Shamrock Science & Leprechaun Laughs,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 9: Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, library lower level, 7 p.m.

March 9: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 10: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

March 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 10: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

March 11: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.